Introducing Tufts Now
[02-01-11]
Want to be in the know? Then you need to know about Tufts Now, the university's new one-stop site for all things Tufts: news, events, social media, blogs, videos, photography and more. This site replaces the Tufts Journal and E-News. More...
Balancing Act
[01-24-11] Tufts' roots, thanks to founding trustee P.T. Barnum, are inextricably bound to the circus. Lately, those roots are showing more than ever. Some students in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences are complementing their studies with pursuits in the circus arts and, in many cases, incorporating the two. More...
Break-Out Star
[12-14-10] By day, Sophia Cacciola sits behind a desk as a secretary at Tisch Library. By night, however, you are liable to find her sitting behind a drum kit on stage at one of Boston's local rock clubs, belting out lyrics such as "Your lips curl out from your face / like they got something to prove." More...
A Budding Interest
[12-07-10] In the midst of discussing world food systems, Marisol Pierce-Quinonez, (G'11), bends down into a bed of greens and helps herself to a crisp piece of peppery arugula. More...
A Family Affair
[10-20-10] So many members of Jim Stewart's family have gone to Tufts that it took him a minute to count them all. The tenth member of the family to attend Tufts is his son Greg Stewart (A'11), who has made the entire Stewart clan proud as a conference-leading receiver on the Tufts football team. More...
With autumn underway, public health officials are busily preparing for flu season. Last year, amid concern around a new influenza strain, H1N1, commonly known as "swine flu," Tufts health science experts outlined what the public should keep in mind regarding the virus.
Understanding Swine Flu